Wilson N, Robb E, Gajwani R, Minnis H. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2020; 137: 131-146.
BACKGROUND: Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) is a psychiatric disorder associated with significant morbidity and mortality. However, the neurobiological alterations underlying the condition remain poorly understood. As a result, existing treatments remain inadequate. One of the main risk factors for the development of BPD is a history of childhood maltreatment. However, it is considered neither causative nor specific to the condition. Current theory is therefore increasingly moving toward a 'Gene x Environment' (GxE) model of the condition. The purpose of the current work was to conduct a systematic literature review, which comprehensively identifies all published molecular level GxE studies that have explored the role of specific genetic loci, in influencing the risk of BPD following exposure to childhood abuse or neglect.
Child abuse; Adverse childhood experiences; Borderline personality disorder; Child neglect; Epigenetic modifications; Genetic markers