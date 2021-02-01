SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Goodwin J, Saab MM, Dillon CB, Kilty C, McCarthy A, O'Brien M, Philpott LF. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2021; 137: 158-172.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jpsychires.2021.02.055

unavailable

Film-based interventions have been embraced by adolescents as educational tools, but their efficacy in mental health education remains under-explored. In this review, we systematically examined the use of film-based interventions in adolescent mental health education. A systematic review of the empirical literature was conducted using the following databases: Academic Search Complete, Education Full Text [H.W. Wilson], CINAHL Plus with Full Text, Humanities Full Text [H.W. Wilson], MEDLINE, APA PsycArticles, APA PsycInfo, Psychology and Behavioral Sciences Collection, Social Sciences Full Text [H.W. Wilson], Soc Index, ERIC. Risk of Bias were assessed using Version 2 of the Cochrane RoB tool for randomised trials (RoB2) or the Cochrane Collaboration Risk of Bias In Non-randomised Studies of Interventions (ROBINS-I). Ten peer-reviewed studies were included in this review. Film emerged as a promising education method for enhancing metal health literacy and reducing stigma. Mixed reports were found for improving attitudes towards help-seeking, with narrative-based films having a weaker effect on attitudes towards help-seeking when compared with more instructive approaches. No study focussed on resilience. This review highlights the utility and potential for film-based interventions in adolescent mental health education. Further research is warranted around how best to implement such interventions to engage adolescents.


Media; Resilience; Mental health; Help-seeking; Stigma; Film

