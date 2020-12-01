SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Stanton B, Davis B, Laraque-Arena D. Pediatr. Clin. North Am. 2021; 68(2): 339-349.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.pcl.2020.12.001

This article documents the increasing numbers of children impacted annually by 1 or more types of violence against children and describes the range of types of injuries and their immediate and long-term impacts on child outcomes. The article describes the growing number of international collaborations to decrease the numbers of children impacted by violence and to mitigate the consequences thereof, with a particular emphasis on children living in war zones.


Childhood trauma; Childhood violence; Children living in war zones; Violence and brain development

