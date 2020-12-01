SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Oberg C, Nathawad R, Raman S, Goldhagen J. Pediatr. Clin. North Am. 2021; 68(2): 357-369.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.pcl.2020.12.008

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

All forms of violence against children (VAC) are violations of children's rights. Traditional definitions of child maltreatment do not address the rapidly evolving global spectrum of VAC. In this article, we offer an expanded definition of VAC that integrates the principles of child rights, clinical medicine, and public health. The authors further expand the socioecological model to establish a trans-societal sphere, composed of root-cause determinants of VAC, including climate change, globalization, armed conflict, etc. A child rights-based taxonomy of VAC is also presented. The authors conclude with recommendations to address VAC in the domains of clinical practice, systems development, and policy generation.


Language: en

Keywords

Child rights–based approach (CRBA); Socioecological model and taxonomy; UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC); Violence against children (VAC)

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print