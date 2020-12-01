Abstract

All forms of violence against children (VAC) are violations of children's rights. Traditional definitions of child maltreatment do not address the rapidly evolving global spectrum of VAC. In this article, we offer an expanded definition of VAC that integrates the principles of child rights, clinical medicine, and public health. The authors further expand the socioecological model to establish a trans-societal sphere, composed of root-cause determinants of VAC, including climate change, globalization, armed conflict, etc. A child rights-based taxonomy of VAC is also presented. The authors conclude with recommendations to address VAC in the domains of clinical practice, systems development, and policy generation.

Language: en