Journal Article

Citation

Abaya M, Lesley B, Williams C, Chaves-Gnecco D, Flores G. Pediatr. Clin. North Am. 2021; 68(2): 371-387.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.pcl.2020.12.003

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

In Latin America, violence is a major public health issue causing many families to flee to the United States to seek safety. Current US immigration policies fail to address why families are forced to depart their home country or the needs of families once arriving in the United States. This article identifies root causes of family displacement, examines the insufficient protections for children in families during US immigration processing, and provides practice and policy recommendations on how to transform the US immigration system so that it is more humane for children and families forcibly displaced by violence.


Language: en

Keywords

Children; Policy; Families; Best interests; Forced displacement; Immigration; Latinos

