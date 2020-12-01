SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Formica MK. Pediatr. Clin. North Am. 2021; 68(2): 389-399.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.pcl.2020.12.009

unavailable

Firearm violence is a significant public health problem, particularly among youth in the United States. Regardless of the data source or setting, young Black men have consistently been found to be disproportionately affected by firearm injuries and deaths. Public health research indicates that racial segregation likely increases racial disparities in firearm violence. To minimize deaths and injuries due to firearms and their cascading health consequences and to ultimately achieve health equity, preventive efforts will need to address the social determinants of health, including racism.


Epidemiology; Youth; Racism; Urban; Firearm violence; Disparities; Health equity

