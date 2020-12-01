|
Dodington JM, O'Neill KM. Pediatr. Clin. North Am. 2021; 68(2): 401-412.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
Among US geographic regions classified as rural, death rates are significantly higher for children and teens as compared with their urban peers; the disparity is even greater for Alaskan Native/American Indian and non-Hispanic black youth. Violence-related injuries and death contribute significantly to this finding. This article describes the epidemiology of violence-related injuries, with a limited discussion on child abuse and neglect and an in-depth analysis of self-inflicted injuries including unintentional firearm injuries and adolescent suicide. Potential interventions are also addressed, including strategies for injury prevention, such as firearm safe storage practices.
Adolescent suicide; Firearm injury prevention; Rural youth violence prevention