SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Dodington JM, O'Neill KM. Pediatr. Clin. North Am. 2021; 68(2): 401-412.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.pcl.2020.12.004

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Among US geographic regions classified as rural, death rates are significantly higher for children and teens as compared with their urban peers; the disparity is even greater for Alaskan Native/American Indian and non-Hispanic black youth. Violence-related injuries and death contribute significantly to this finding. This article describes the epidemiology of violence-related injuries, with a limited discussion on child abuse and neglect and an in-depth analysis of self-inflicted injuries including unintentional firearm injuries and adolescent suicide. Potential interventions are also addressed, including strategies for injury prevention, such as firearm safe storage practices.


Language: en

Keywords

Adolescent suicide; Firearm injury prevention; Rural youth violence prevention

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print