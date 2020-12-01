Abstract

Sexual violence against children is a gross violation of children's rights during their formative years and will likely interfere with their developmental trajectory and long-term quality of life. As a result, this form of violence includes commercial sexual exploitation of children, sexual abuse, child marriages, and female genital mutilation. The evidence shows that violence prevention is worth the investment; however, prioritizing this agenda to ensure funding through government spending remains low. Despite funding realities, research and advocacy efforts need to continue, with a focus on promoting effective practices for mitigation.

