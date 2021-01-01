Abstract

Racism is a system of structuring opportunity and assigning value based on the social interpretation of how one looks (which is what we call "race"). Racism unfairly disadvantages some individuals and communities, unfairly advantages other individuals and communities, and saps the strength of the whole society through the waste of human resources. There are 7 barriers to achieving health equity that are deeply embedded in US culture. These serve as values targets for anti-racism action. This article is an invitation to all who love children to become actively anti-racism.

Language: en