Walker-Descartes I, Mineo M, Condado LV, Agrawal N. Pediatr. Clin. North Am. 2021; 68(2): 455-464.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.pcl.2020.12.011

unavailable

Men and women experience severe domestic violence (DV) and intimate partner violence (IPV); however, women and children remain especially vulnerable. Violence along the DV/IPV continuum has been recognized as a type of child maltreatment and a child's awareness that a caregiver is being harmed or at risk of harm is sufficient to induce harmful sequelae. Consequences of these abusive behaviors are associated with mental and physical health consequences. Health care professionals can screen, identify, and manage this pathology in affected families while educating communities to these pernicious effects.


Child abuse; Domestic violence; Intimate partner violence; Pandemic preparedness

