Johnson TJ, Wright JL. Pediatr. Clin. North Am. 2021; 68(2): 465-487.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.pcl.2020.12.012

Police violence in the United States represents a pressing public health crisis impacting youth, particularly youth of color. This article reviews the recent epidemiology of police executions and conflicts involving children, adolescents, and young adults. The roles of social determinants of health and centuries-long history of white supremacy and racism as root causes of adverse policing are emphasized. The article summarizes the evidence as to how direct and vicarious experiences of police violence impact youth academic, behavioral, and health outcomes. Recommendations are provided for pediatricians to address this public health crisis through clinical practice, education, advocacy, and research.


Race; Racism; Disparities; Discrimination; Implicit bias; Police violence; Policing

