Abstract

Strategies for the prevention of violence against children have evolved over the last 3 decades to incorporate community-engaged approaches. These promising approaches involve mobilizing key stakeholders within communities from a variety of different sectors, and engaging adult bystanders to take action when violence is suspected. However, there are many challenges associated with funding and evaluating such programs, which are often barriers in the development of an evidence base that includes metrics of effectiveness and cost benefits. This article discusses specific interventions developed to target physical abuse and neglect, sexual violence, community and gang violence, and bullying within the community setting.

Language: en