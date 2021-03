Abstract

The authors regret in the Future Considerations Section the following line should read:



"However, as only four (Cejudo et al., 2019; Martins et al., 2018; Tessaro et al., 2017; Tomar & Allen, 2019) of the studies included in this systematic review were published after the introduction of the most recent FINA (Mountjoy et al., 2016) and IOC (Schwellnus et al., 2016; Soligard et al., 2016) Consensus Guidelines covering load and the risk of injury and illness, their overall influence was diminished".



The authors would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.

Language: en