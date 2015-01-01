Abstract

Lower-extremity injuries are common among soccer players, yet few studies have attempted to identify determinants of lower-extremity injury severity and recovery within this group. We aim to identify determinants of lower-extremity injury severity and recovery among high school (HS) soccer players in the US. We used soccer-related injury observations recorded within the NATION-SP during 2011/12-2013/14. Odds of a season-ending game-related injury were higher than a season-ending practice-related injury (Adj. OR = 2.64, 95% CI = [1.39, 5.01]). Gender, setting, and playing surface emerged as significant determinants of any time loss following lower-extremity injuries in multivariable logistic regression models, and multivariable random effects Poisson regression models also revealed significant differences in recovery durations across levels of these variables for "similarly severe" injuries.



FINDINGS suggest that gender, injury setting, playing surface contribute to injury corollaries differently. Similar multi-method approaches are needed to identify determinants of injury severity and recovery in this group.

