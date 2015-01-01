SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Chandran A, Elmi A, Young H, DiPietro L. Res. Sports Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/15438627.2021.1895782

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Lower-extremity injuries are common among soccer players, yet few studies have attempted to identify determinants of lower-extremity injury severity and recovery within this group. We aim to identify determinants of lower-extremity injury severity and recovery among high school (HS) soccer players in the US. We used soccer-related injury observations recorded within the NATION-SP during 2011/12-2013/14. Odds of a season-ending game-related injury were higher than a season-ending practice-related injury (Adj. OR = 2.64, 95% CI = [1.39, 5.01]). Gender, setting, and playing surface emerged as significant determinants of any time loss following lower-extremity injuries in multivariable logistic regression models, and multivariable random effects Poisson regression models also revealed significant differences in recovery durations across levels of these variables for "similarly severe" injuries.

FINDINGS suggest that gender, injury setting, playing surface contribute to injury corollaries differently. Similar multi-method approaches are needed to identify determinants of injury severity and recovery in this group.


Language: en

Keywords

Injury Surveillance; Injury epidemiology; NATION-Surveillance Program; Soccer

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print