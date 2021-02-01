Abstract

Zolpidem is a clinically effective hypnotic medication for treating chronic insomnia. In the last decade, there has been increasing documentation of altered consciousness and behavioral changes following zolpidem administration. This report presents a case of a probable zolpidem induced suicide attempt and highlights similar studies of suicidal thoughts and behaviors of other patients that have taken the drug. We examine zolpidem and other treatments for insomnia, including the FDA approved hypnotics and frequently prescribed off-label medications, in terms of prescribing practices and adverse effects, especially altered consciousness and risk of suicide. Parallels are identified between the untoward activating side effects of zolpidem and its off-label use for patients in persistent vegetative states. We hypothesize that similar to the proposed mechanism in which the wakefulness promoted by zolpidem in vegetative patients is mediated by disruption of GABAergic tone in neurodormant brain regions, there may occur in patients with parasomnias interference of GABA activity in brain regions that maintain a high level of inhibitory regulation. Dosing recommendations are offered together with the FDA Safety Announcement addressing dose reductions for women due to possible carry-over effects the morning after ingesting zolpidem.

