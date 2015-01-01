|
O'Connor S, Moran K, Sheridan A, Brady S, Bruce C, Beidler E, O'Hagan AD, Whyte E. Sports Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
BACKGROUND: Injuries are common in collegiate Gaelic games, and negative psychological responses to injury, such as fear avoidance and a lack of psychological readiness to return to sport, can affect players during their rehabilitation and their subsequent return to sport. Thus, identifying these responses in players can allow clinicians to address these issues during rehabilitation. This study aimed to examine fear avoidance and psychological readiness to return to sport in collegiate Gaelic games players. HYPOTHESIS: Collegiate Gaelic games players will experience similar levels of fear avoidance and psychological readiness to return to sport as other adult athletes. STUDY DESIGN: Cohort study. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level 3.
confidence; fear of injury; negative psychological response