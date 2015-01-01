Abstract

Female genital mutilation (FGM) is conceptualized as an interpersonal act, commonly initiated by mothers. This study investigates relational dynamics among adult women who experienced FGM in childhood and have since migrated to the United Kingdom. A qualitative research design was employed, using semi-structured interviews and interpretative phenomenological analysis (IPA) with nine women. Three superordinate themes emerged: (a) "The 'who to blame?' conflict: Preserving goodness in parents"; (b) "Better or worse? Positioning the self in relation to others"; and (c) "Regaining power: Righting the wrongs." Implications for understanding the relational consequences of FGM and the discontinuation of its intergenerational transmission are considered.

