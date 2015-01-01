SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Laajasalo T, Ellonen N, Korkman J, Pakkanen T, Aaltonen OP. Nord. J. Criminol. 2020; 21(1): 103-111.

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/2578983X.2020.1730069

unavailable

This study examines the recidivism rates of Finnish child sex offenders convicted in 2010 (n = 361) over a follow-up period of seven years. The results indicate that while reoffending for other types of offences was common (34%), offenders had very low sexual crime recidivism rates (1%). In terms of more persistent criminal careers, less than a quarter of the offenders had both a previous criminal history and at least one subsequent offence during the follow-up period. Offenders with child sexual abuse material-related crimes reoffended more rarely than did others. Study limitations and implications for policymaking, media and rehabilitation are discussed.


Child sexual abuse; recidivism; reconviction; reoffending

