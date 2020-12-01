|
Gaffney H, Ttofi MM, Farrington DP. J. Sch. Psychol. 2021; 85: 37-56.
(Copyright © 2021, Society for the Study of School Psychology, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
Abstract
Previous research has shown that many school-based anti-bullying programs are effective. A prior meta-analysis (Gaffney, Ttofi, & Farrington, 2019) found that intervention programs are effective in reducing school-bullying perpetration by approximately 19-20% and school-bullying victimization by approximately 15-16%. Using data from this prior meta-analysis, the aim of the current study was to examine the relationship between effectiveness estimates and specific elements of anti-bullying programs. Specific intervention components in line with a socio-ecological framework were coded as present or absent. Components were coded on the following levels: school, classroom, teacher, parent, peer, individual, and intervention. Meta-analytical subgroup comparisons analogous to ANOVA were computed to examine the relationship between the presence of specific components and the effectiveness in reducing bullying perpetration (n = 82) and victimization (n = 86).
Language: en
Systematic review; Meta-analysis; Anti-bullying; Bullying intervention; Bullying prevention