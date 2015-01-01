|
Citation
|
Goodson A, Franklin CA, Bouffard LA. J. Sex. Aggress. 2021; 27(1): 64-80.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The etiology of the nexus between high-profile athletic participation and sexual aggression has been explained using Male Peer Support (MPS) Theory, though research is dated and has relied heavily upon college athletic participation. The present study assesses the relation between retrospective participation in high-profile, high school (HS) team sports and woman abuse using survey responses from a sample of 280 undergraduate men at a public university in the Pacific Northwest.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Athletes; attitudes towards women; male peer support; sexual aggression