Abstract

The era of 'Big Data' provides opportunities for researchers to have deep insights into traffic safety. By taking advantages of 'Big Data', this study proposes a data-driven method to develop a Copula-Bayesian Network (Copula-BN) using a large-scale naturalistic driving dataset with multiple features. The Copula-BN is able to explain the causality of a risky driving maneuver. As compared with conventional BNs, the Copula-BN developed in this study has the following advantages: the Copula-BN 1. Has a more rational and explainable structure; 2. Is less likely to be over-fitting and can attain more satisfactory prediction performance; and 3. Can handle not only discrete but also continuous features. In terms of technical innovations, Shapley Additive Explanation (SHAP) is used for feature selection, while Gaussian Copula function is employed to build the dependency structure of the Copula-BN. As for applications, the Copula-BNs are used to investigate the causality of risky lane-changing (LC) and car-following (CF) maneuvers, upon which the comparisons are made between the two essential but risky driving maneuvers. In this study, the Copula-BNs are developed based on the Second Highway Research Program (SHRP2) Naturalistic Driving Study (NDS) database. Upon network evaluation, the Copula-BNs for both risky LC and CF maneuvers demonstrate satisfactory structure performance and promising prediction performance. Feature inferences are conducted based on the Copula-BNs to respectively illustrate the causation of the two risky maneuvers. Several interesting findings related to features' contribution are discussed in this paper. To a certain extent, the Copula-BN developed using the data-driven method makes a trade-off between prediction and causality within the 'Big Data'. The comparison between risky LC and CF maneuvers also provides a valuable reference for crash risk evaluation, road safety policy-making, etc. In the future, the achievements of this study could be applied in Advanced Driver-Assistance System (ADAS) and accident diagnosis system to enhance road traffic safety.

