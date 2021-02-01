Abstract

BACKGROUND: Electric scooters (e-scooters) have become a widespread method of transportation. The purpose of this study is to provide risk stratification tools for modifiable risk factors associated with e-scooter injury morbidity.



METHODS: Patients at an urban Level 1 Trauma center sustaining e-scooter injuries between November 2017 through March 2020 were identified. Primary outcomes of interest were major trauma, as defined by an Injury Severity Score (ISS) >15, or hospital admission.



RESULTS: A total of 442 patients sustained orthopaedic (51%), facial (31%), cranial (13%), and chest/abdominal injuries (4.5%). Rate of helmet use was 2.5%, hospital admission was 40.7%, and intensive care was 3%. Patients with facial injuries were half as likely to sustain major trauma as compared to orthopaedic injuries (p < 0.05). Factors with higher likelihood of hospital admission included age > 40 years (OR 4.20, p < 0.01), alcohol or other substance intoxication (OR 4.14 and 9.87, p < 0.001), loss of consciousness (OR 2.72, p < 0.003), or transport to the hospital by ambulance (OR 4.47, p < 0.001).



CONCLUSIONS: There is a substantial proportion of major trauma within e-scooter injuries. Modifiable risk factors for hospital admission include use of head protection and substance use while riding e-scooters.

