Citation
Self-Brown SR, Osborne MC, Lee NH, Perry EW, Kinnish K. Behav. Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
This study explores the types and extent of potentially traumatic events that youth who have experienced commercial sexual exploitation and trafficking (CSE/T) report, and how these experiences influence mental health. CSE/T youth (N = 110, 11-19 years old) referred to Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral therapists affiliated with Project Intersect provided self-report data between August 2013 and March 2020 at the start (baseline), mid-point, and completion of therapeutic services. This study focuses on the baseline data collected. Bivariate relationships were analyzed, and where bivariate associations were statistically significant, associations were assessed in adjusted regression models. Two logistic regressions were performed: one for the adjusted associations between types of potentially traumatic events reported by CSE/T youth and the outcome PTSD, and a second for the outcome emotional distress.
Keywords
mental health; PTSD; commercial sexual exploitation; sex trafficking; youth/adolescents