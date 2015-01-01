|
Citation
|
Fröding E, Gäre BA, Westrin, Ros A. BMJ Open 2021; 11(3): e044068.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: To explore how mandatory reporting to the supervisory authority of suicides among recipients of healthcare services has influenced associated investigations conducted by the healthcare services, the lessons obtained and whether any suicide-prevention-related improvements in terms of patient safety had followed. DESIGN AND SETTINGS: Retrospective study of reports from Swedish primary and secondary healthcare to the supervisory authority after suicide. PARTICIPANTS: Cohort 1: the cases reported to the supervisory authority in 2006, from the time the reporting of suicides became mandatory, to 2007 (n=279). Cohort 2: the cases reported in 2015, a period of well-established reporting (n=436). Cohort 3: the cases reported from September 2017, which was the time the law regarding reporting was removed, to November 2019 (n=316). PRIMARY AND SECONDARY OUTCOME MEASURES: Demographic data and received treatment in the months preceding suicide were registered. Reported deficiencies in healthcare and actions were categorised by using a coding scheme, analysed per individual and aggregated per cohort. Separate notes were made when a deficiency or action was related to a healthcare-service routine.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
risk management; health & safety; quality in health care; suicide & self-harm