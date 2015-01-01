Abstract

We investigated sex-based differences in the presence and severity of aggregated symptom indicators as well as individual concussion symptoms.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: A cross-sectional examination of sex differences in symptoms reported by adolescents upon initial concussion evaluation at a concussion clinic. Nine hundred and eighty-six adolescents completed the Sport Concussion Assessment Tool (SCAT5) symptom checklist. Chi-square and Mann-Whitney U tests were used for differences in the presence and severity of symptoms, respectively. Sex differences in global indices of symptom distress were compared.



RESULTS: Females endorsed more symptoms (Female: Median (M)=15, Interquartile range (IQR):9-18 vs. Male: M=11, IQR: 6-15, p<0.001) and a greater total symptom score (Female: M=37, IQR:16-45 vs. Male: M=20, IQR:8-39). After False Discovery Rate (FDR) adjustment, females endorsed the presence of 21 of 22 individual symptoms more frequently than males (p≤ 0.039), with greater symptom severity for 20 of 22 individual symptoms (p≤0.036). Moderate ESs were observed for sex-based differences in the total symptom score and the global severity index. Small ESs was observed for differences in most individual symptoms.



CONCLUSIONS: The greater frequency and severity of concussion symptoms reported by female adolescents highlights the importance of considering sex as a modifier for the management of concussion.

Language: en