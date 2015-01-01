|
Citation
Grémain V, Chevillard L, Saussereau E, Schnell G, Megarbane B. Clin. Toxicol. (T and F) 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Caffeine poisoning may cause life-threatening arrhythmias and hemodynamic failure. We aimed to investigate the toxicokinetics (TK), toxicodynamics (TD) and TK/TD relationships of caffeine in a case of poisoning. CASE REPORT: A 47-year-old male ingested pure anhydrous caffeine powder (70 g) in a suicide attempt. He developed agitation, tachycardia, and two episodes of ventricular fibrillation treated with defibrillation and tracheal intubation. He was successfully managed using intravenous infusions of esmolol and norepinephrine.
Language: en
Keywords
poisoning; Caffeine; esmolol; norepinephrine; toxicodynamics; toxicokinetics