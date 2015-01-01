|
Jothula KY, Sreeharshika D. J. Educ. Health Promot. 2021; 10: e25.
(Copyright © 2021, Medknow Publications)
33688534
BACKGROUND: Road traffic continues to be a major developmental issue and a public health concern. Road accidents in India kill almost 1.5 lakh people annually, and India accounts for almost 11% of the accident-related deaths in the world. Prevention of road traffic accidents is very crucial by creating awareness and taking proper measures toward road safety. AIMS: The aims of this study were to assess the knowledge about road safety regulations and to assess the attitude and practices regarding road safety regulations. SETTINGS AND DESIGN: This cross-sectional study was conducted in a pharmacy college.
Language: en
Driving; helmet; road traffic accidents; pillion rider; road signs