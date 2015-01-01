|
Guvenc Y, Sakar M, Niftaliyev S, Guliyev A, Simsek I, Dağçınar A. Pediatr. Neurosurg. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
INTRODUCTION: Although penetrating cranial injuries are rare in pediatric patients, these injuries can lead to morbidity and mortality. Removal of a gigantic foreign body from the cranium requires proper management as it has high risk of further brain damage and seizures. CASE PRESENTATION: We report the case of a patient with cranial injury caused by hitting the head to the hook of a school desk. Due to the extreme nature of the injury, the following additional steps were necessary: taking help from a local firefighter team to cut the desk, surgical removal of the foreign body, and cranioplasty after 6 months. Following this, he was discharged without neurological deficits.
Language: en
Surgery; Head injury; Gigantic foreign body; Seizure