Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Speed compliance of drivers plays a significant role in influencing crash risks, and remains a major road safety issue. Majority of the speed compliance behavioral studies have been conducted in the western world; relatively little knowledge is available about the speed compliance of the drivers of developing nations. The present study aims to investigate the speed compliance behavior of Indian drivers in changing driving environment, and to identify the significant predictors influencing their speed compliance.



METHOD: The driving scenario (consisting of rural and urban driving environments) representing heterogenous Indian driving conditions was designed on a driving simulator where eighty-two licensed drivers completed the driving task. Driver attributes (demographics and driving characteristics) were recorded with the help of a self-reported questionnaire. Speed compliance of drivers was estimated as an indication of the difference of driving speed from the posted speed limit of a particular driving environment, averaged over the duration of driving. The low speed difference indicated better speed compliance of drivers and vice-versa. A Generalized Linear Model (GLM) was developed using speed difference as the dependent variable along with driving environments and driver attributes as predictor variables.



RESULTS: Speed compliance of drivers was found to be better in urban driving environment compared to rural driving environment, indicating that drivers were less able to adapt to the corresponding speed limits in rural environment. Drivers' age was positively associated with the speed compliance. For male drivers, speed compliance was found to be lower than the female drivers. Compared to the drivers who studied till their secondary education, speed compliances of post-graduate and graduate drivers were found to be better. Moreover, driving experience was observed as a negative predictor of speed compliance. Drivers who had prior crash history were found to have better speed compliance compared to the other drivers. Other predictors such as vehicle type and preferred time of driving did not show any significant influence on the speed compliance of drivers.



CONCLUSION: This is the first exploratory study which investigated the speed compliance behavior of Indian drivers.



FINDINGS of the present study may assist the road safety strategies and policy interventions in reducing the speed-related crashes.

