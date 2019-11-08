SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Zhang XC, Yang XY, Liu C, Luo JJ. Zhonghua Lao Dong Wei Sheng Zhi Ye Bing Za Zhi 2021; 39(2): 130-133.

(Copyright © 2021, Tianjin shi lao dong wei sheng yan jiu suo)

10.3760/cma.j.cn121094-20191108-00521

unavailable

OBJECTIVE: To analysis the status of the mental health and related factors of fire fighters in Tianjin Binhai New District, and to provide suggestions for their psychological health protection.

METHODS: 399 fire fighters in Tianjin Binhai New District were selected as study subjects in Jan to April 2019. Depression symptoms were measured by the depression module of the Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-9). The Chinese version of Efrort Reword Imbalance (ERI) Questionnnaire were used to investigate and evaluate their occupational stress. Chi-Square test was used to analysis Categorical data. Binary logistic regression model was used to analysis the ralated factors of depression.

RESULTS: Among the 399 fire fighters, 71.1% (280/394) were found high level of depression symptom. The detection rates of depression symptoms in the related influceing factors ERI、station、disease、life pressure、eating habits and sleep disorder occupational stress were difierent (P<0.05). Sleep disorder, life pressure and ERI occupational stress were risk factors for depressive symptoms (OR=1.921, 95% CI=1.002-3.682; OR=2.852, 95% CI=1.561-5.212; OR=2.367, 95% CI=1.163-4.818, P<0.05).

CONCLUSION: The rate of depression of fire fighters is relatively higher. Government should pay attention to and take measures to improve the psychological condition of fire fighters.


Language: zh

Humans; Risk Factors; Logistic Models; Depression; *Firefighters; *Occupational Stress; Fire fighters; Influencing factors; Mental Health

