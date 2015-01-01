Abstract

Intentional or unintentional intake of anticholinesterase pesticides became common due to their extensive use in agricultural and domestic purposes, resulting in numerous poisoning cases. A simple, accurate, and sensitive gas chromatography-ion trap mass spectrometry-based method for the quantification of 12 anticholinesterase pesticides (monocrotophos, dimethoate, dichlorvos, azinphos-methyl, carbofuran, chlorpyrifos, dialifos, diazinon, malathion, parathion, methidathion, and terbufos) in serum was developed, and its utility in patients with alleged pesticides poisoning was assessed. The quantification was performed using liquid-liquid extraction by toluene/chloroform (4:1,v/v) with 500 μL of serum. On column limit of detection and limit of quantification were less than 50.00 μg/L. The recovery ranged from 97.54-103.23 %. The calibration curves were linear (R(2) > 0.9937). Accuracy was found to be between - 7.1 to 7.2 %. Intra-day and inter-day reproducibility was less than 17 % for the spiked quality control serum samples. The level of pesticide in serum quantified by the validated method correlated with clinical signs and symptoms, pseudo-cholinesterase activity, total atropine dose, length of hospital stay, and clinical outcome in 15 patients with alleged pesticide poisoning. The validated method may be used for monitoring and prognosis in patients with pesticide poisoning and diagnosis of poisoning in forensic toxicology.

Language: en