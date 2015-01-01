Abstract

Accidental ingestion of a grill brush wire bristle is a rare event. Retrieval rarely requires surgical intervention as the wire typically causes symptoms above the gastro-oesophageal junction and can frequently be removed endoscopically. There are few reported cases of gastrointestinal injury due to ingestion of wire bristles lodging past the gastro-oesophageal junction in adults. We present four cases of wire brush bristle ingestion that required operative intervention. Our case series illustrates how the commonly used wire grill brush may cause a serious injury. This diagnosis should be considered in patients who present with abdominal pain, non-specific symptoms and normal labs, with liner radio-opaque imaging findings and a history of grill use. Education as to the dangers of grill wire brushes to clean grills should be provided commercially.

