Citation
Marqués-Sánchez P, Benítez-Andrades JA, Calvo Sánchez MD, Arias N. BMJ Open 2021; 11(3): e042773.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, BMJ Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: To analyse the physical activity carried out by the adolescents in the study, its relationship to being overweight (overweight+obese) and to analyse the structure of the social network of friendship established in adolescents doing group sports, using different parameters indicative of centrality. SETTING: It was carried out in an educational environment, in 11 classrooms belonging to 5 Schools in Ponferrada (Spain). PARTICIPANTS: 235 adolescents were included in the study (49.4% female), who were classified as normal weight or overweight. PRIMARY AND SECONDARY OUTCOME MEASURES: Physical Activity Questionnaire for Adolescents (PAQ-A) was used to study the level of physical activity. A social network analysis was carried out to analyse structural variables of centrality in different degrees of contact.
Language: en
Keywords
preventive medicine; sports medicine; public health; social medicine