SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Longo BM. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)

DOI

10.1017/dmp.2020.422

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Nurses are a vital workforce to the disaster response of an earthquake. The aim of this study was to assess preexisting knowledge in baccalaureate nursing students about disaster preparedness and self-protective behavioral responses during an earthquake.

METHODS: A descriptive cross-sectional survey of nursing students from a seismologically active region was conducted. Data were collected prior to earthquake preparedness education and ShakeOut drills designed to enhance personal safety.

RESULTS: A total of 274 nursing students participated in the survey (response rate - 93%). More than half (57%) of respondents did not feel prepared for an earthquake; 88% were without a household emergency plan and 82% lacked emergency supplies. Self-protective actions of drop, cover, and hold on and stay in bed were accurately identified by 77% and 96% of respondents, respectively. Hazardous actions selected included stand in a doorway (77% of respondents) and go outside into the street (23% of respondents).

CONCLUSIONS: These results demonstrate a lack of personal disaster preparedness in nursing students and several behavioral responses that do not promote self-preservation during seismic activity. Although existing baccalaureate nursing education addresses competencies for disaster care, actions are needed to develop curriculum that emphasizes preparedness and safety to regional environmental hazards.


Language: en

Keywords

earthquakes; disaster preparedness and response; disaster simulation; nursing students; preparedness campaigns

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print