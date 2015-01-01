|
Citation
|
Longo BM. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Nurses are a vital workforce to the disaster response of an earthquake. The aim of this study was to assess preexisting knowledge in baccalaureate nursing students about disaster preparedness and self-protective behavioral responses during an earthquake.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
earthquakes; disaster preparedness and response; disaster simulation; nursing students; preparedness campaigns