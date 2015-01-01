Abstract

Crisis helplines are typically easily accessible and deliver interventions in a timely manner, regardless of geographical location. The efficacy and user experiences of these services are the subject of considerable interest within the field, but the experiences of trans and gender-diverse individuals remain unexplored despite high rates of mental ill health being documented in this population. A total of 134 trans and gender-diverse Australians were surveyed about their experiences of personal crises and of utilising crisis helplines. Within our sample, 84.2% (n = 113) of participants recognised at least one service - however, only 32.8% (n = 44) utilised a service to cope with a personal crisis. Participants cited poor recognition and understanding of the challenges specific to trans and gender-diverse individuals among helpline workers as a primary reason for avoiding these services, and articulated needs which were a poor fit for the one-off intervention model commonly employed by helpline services. In order for helpline services to be viable avenues of support for trans and gender-diverse individuals during a personal crisis, helpline workers must be sufficiently equipped to work with trans and gender-diverse callers and to facilitate their enrolment in 'traditional' mental health services.

