|
Citation
|
Affleck W, Chawky N, Beauchamp G, Inukpuk MM, Annanack E, Paradis V, Seguin M. Int. J. Circumpolar Health. 2021; 80(1): 1880143.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, International Union for Circumpolar Health, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This study reports results of a life course study conducted with Inuit in Nunavik to obtain information on the life adversities and cumulative burden of adversity for three groups: those who died by suicide, those who attempted suicide, and those who experienced suicidal ideation but never attempted. The study involved different levels of collaboration between health authorities, front-line health workers and the research team.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicide; burden of adversity; Inuit; life course