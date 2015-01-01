Abstract

PURPOSE: To identify problems with the use of the flight data monitoring (FDM) and incident report systems in an airline, present considerations for improvement, and suggest a model of how these considerations relate to increased flight safety and lower costs.Materials: Data was collected from IT-systems and through interviews with managers in key positions.



METHOD: Identification and evaluation of the available sources of FDM, and incident reports. Interviews with people in positions with ownership of change, and relevant perspective of safety-related challenges. Creation of model.



RESULTS: Problems include: the sheer amount of data collected, floor- and ceiling effects, arbitrary cut-offs and lack of interconnectivity with other sources. The incident report system has practical problems (user-interface rigidity, dependency to be online), unclear responsibility for overall process, and disagreement of what requires follow-up, resulting in fewer reports getting written. Put together, detection of dysfunctional patterns is difficult.



CONCLUSION: Simple proactive interventions using the current data and report systems can ensure higher levels of flight safety and lower costs. It begins with ecologically valid FDM providing a basis for efficient identification and handling of incident reports, which enables learning from malpractices and facilitates communication between management and flying staff.

Language: en