Abstract

Petroleum Industry belongs to the high-risk industry and operates under the social technical system. Therefore, safety behavior of employees need to be paid high attention. Thus, six dimensions of safety management practices are identified as independent variables to predict a special component of common safety behavior-mindful safety practices in Chinese Petroleum Industry. HRO (High Reliability Organization) theory is adopted as the underpinning theory. 255 first line workers from a Chinese petroleum company participated in this survey. The results reveal that safety training and safety communication and feedbacks are positively related to safety motivation. Moreover, workers' involvement and safety promotion policy have direct and positive impacts on mindful safety practices. Further, safety motivation is found to play a mediating role in the prediction of mindful safety practices in Chinese Petroleum Industry. These findings give new insights for petroleum companies on how to promote mindful safety practices in the workplace.

