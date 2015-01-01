Abstract

Attrition between emergency department discharge and outpatient follow-up is well documented across a variety of pediatric ailments. Given the importance of outpatient medical care and the lack of related research in pediatric burn populations, we examined sociodemographic factors and burn characteristics associated with outpatient follow-up adherence among pediatric burn patients. A retrospective review of medical records was conducted on patient data extracted from a burn registry database at an urban academic children's hospital over a 2-year period (January 2018-December 2019). All patients were treated in the emergency department and discharged with instructions to follow-up in an outpatient burn clinic within one week. A total of 196 patients (Mage=5.5 years; 54% male) were included in analyses. Average percent total body surface area was 1.9 (SD=1.5%). One-third of pediatric burn patients (33%) did not attend outpatient follow-up as instructed. Older patients (OR=1.00; 95% CI: [.99-1.00], p=.045), patients with superficial burns (OR=9.37; 95% CI: [2.50-35.16], p=.001), patients with smaller percent total body surface area (OR=1.37; 95% CI: [1.07-1.76], p=.014), and patients with Medicaid insurance (OR=.22; 95% CI: [.09-.57], p=.002) or uninsured/unknown insurance (OR=.07; 95% CI: [.02-.26], p=.000) were less likely to follow up, respectively. Patient gender, race, ethnicity, and distance to clinic were not associated with follow-up. Follow-up attrition in our sample suggests a need for additional research identifying factors associated with adherence to follow-up care. Identifying factors associated with follow-up adherence is an essential step in developing targeted interventions to improve health outcomes in this at-risk population.

Language: en