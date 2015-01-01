|
Tanzer M, Salaminios G, Morosan L, Campbell C, Debbané M. J. Child Adolesc. Trauma 2021; 14(1): 73-83.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
33692873
Childhood neglect is the most common type of maltreatment, ranging from minor isolated incidents to consistent failures in emotional/physical caregiving. It has been associated with developmental impairments and considered a risk factor for the emergence of psychopathology, particularly internalizing disorders. This study aimed to explore individual differences in response to the continuum of severity of neglect in community adolescents, as well as the role of specific cognitive emotion regulation strategies (CERSs) as mediators between childhood neglect and current internalizing symptoms. Low-risk adolescents (12-19 years old; M age 15.88 years; N = 123; 64 Females) completed questionnaires assessing these experiences. We employed a regression model and a simple mediation analyses.
Language: en
Neglect; Adolescence; Cognitive emotion regulation; Internalizing symptoms; Self-blame