In the current study, the associations between multiple types of child maltreatment (CM), parent-offspring interactions, and family cohesion were examined in an extended family study. A total of 366 parent-offspring pairs from 137 nuclear families participated. Parents (M(age) = 52.8 years, age range: 26.6-88.4 years, 57% female) reported about perpetrated CM and offspring (M(age) = 25.7 years, range: 7.5-65.5 years, 58% female) about experienced CM during their childhood. Parent-offspring interactions were observed during a conflict interaction task. Cohesion within the nuclear family was observed during a playful tower building task.
