Strong AE, White TL. Med. Anthropol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/01459740.2021.1884075

Globally, the widespread occurrence of disrespect and abuse (D&A) on maternity wards is well-documented. Using ethnography and cultural consensus analysis we explore how the practice of midwives hitting women who are in the second stage of labor (pushing) has become a locally accepted form of care in Tanzania if a baby's life appears to be at risk. This analysis interrogates the deep uncertainty of birth outcomes in this setting that may motivate abuse during this time. Seriously engaging with local discourses on abuse and care sheds light on hegemonic norms and power dynamics and is critical for improving maternity services.


Tanzania; care; cultural consensus analysis; disrespect and abuse; obstetric violence; respectful maternity care; United Republic of

