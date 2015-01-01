SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bhattarai A, Atreya A, Karki B. Med. Leg. J. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Medico-Legal Society, Publisher Royal Society of Medicine Press)

10.1177/0025817220981818

unavailable

There is inadequate research and study into the use of garlic and other herbal medicine in clinical practice; accordingly, the general population should be cautious when using such complementary and herbal treatments. We report a case which highlights the potential complications following the application of garlic-related naturopathic remedies mostly on skin burns.


Nepal; Covid-19, garlic; face burn

