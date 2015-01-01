Abstract

Among persons aged ≥15 years, for all firearm-related deaths (all intents), rates were highest among those aged 15-24 years (17.4 per 100,000). For deaths involving firearm-related suicides, rates increased with age, from 6.6 among persons aged 15-24 years to 11.8 among those aged ≥65 years. A different pattern was found for firearm-related homicides, in which rates decreased with age, from 10.2 among those aged 15-24 years to 0.9 among those aged ≥65 years.



Source: National Center for Health Statistics, National Vital Statistics System, Mortality Data, 2019. https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/deaths.htm

