Citation
Hedegaard H, Garnett MF. MMWR Morb. Mortal. Wkly. Rep. 2021; 70(10): e365.
Abstract
Among persons aged ≥15 years, for all firearm-related deaths (all intents), rates were highest among those aged 15-24 years (17.4 per 100,000). For deaths involving firearm-related suicides, rates increased with age, from 6.6 among persons aged 15-24 years to 11.8 among those aged ≥65 years. A different pattern was found for firearm-related homicides, in which rates decreased with age, from 10.2 among those aged 15-24 years to 0.9 among those aged ≥65 years.
