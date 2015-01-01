Abstract

MAVIE is a web-based prospective cohort study of Home, Leisure, and Sports Injuries with a longitudinal follow-up of French general population volunteers. MAVIE participants are voluntary members of French households, including overseas territories. Participation in the cohort involves answering individual and household questionnaires and relevant exposures and prospectively reporting injury events during the follow-up. Recruitment and data collection have been in progress since 2014. The number of participants as of the end of the year 2019 was 12,419 from 9,483 households. A total of 8,640 participants provided data during follow-up. Respondents to follow-up were composed of 763 children aged 0-14, 655 teenagers and young adults aged 15-29, 6,845 adults, and 377 people aged 75 or more. At the end of the year 2019, 1,698 participants had reported 2,483 injury events. Children, people aged 50 and more, people with poor self-perceived physical and mental health, people who engage in sports activities, and people with a history of injury during the year before recruitment were more likely to report new injuries. An interactive mobile/web application (MAVIE-Lab) was developed to help volunteers decide on personalized measures to prevent their risks of HLIs. The available data provides an opportunity to analyse multiple exposures at both the individual and household levels that may be associated with an increased risk of trauma. The ongoing analysis includes HLI incidence estimates, the determination of health-related risk factors, a specific study on the risk of home injury, another on sports injuries, and an analysis of the role of cognitive skills and mind wandering. Volunteers form a community that constitutes a population laboratory for preventative initiatives.

Language: en