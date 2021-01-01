|
Citation
|
Rogers ML, Bauer BW, Gai AR, Duffy ME, Joiner TE. Psychol. Assess. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, American Psychological Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Capability for suicide is frequently assessed using the Acquired Capability for Suicide Scale (ACSS) or the Acquired Capability for Suicide Scale-Fearlessness About Death (ACSS-FAD); however, the measurement invariance of these self-report measures across relevant demographic groups has not been tested. The current study aimed to examine the measurement invariance of the ACSS and ACSS-FAD across (a) gender; (b) suicide attempt status; and (c) military deployment history in a sample of 2,551 participants (M = 28.92, SD = 10.73; 56.7% male, 68.5% White) who participated in one of several studies funded by the Military Suicide Research Consortium.
Language: en