McGuire A, Beebe R, Stover C, Clough M, DiVietro S, Grasso DJ. Psychol. Trauma 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
OBJECTIVE: Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is associated with impaired parenting, child mental health problems, and family dysfunction. Public service agencies, such as child welfare, may serve as critical points of entry to services for families impacted by caregiver PTSD; however, assessment of trauma and PTSD among caregivers is not always systematically incorporated into service planning. The Structured Trauma-Related Experiences and Symptoms Screener for Adults (STRESS-A) was developed to address barriers to screening and assessment by providing an easy-to-administer tool for use by clinically and nonclinically trained professionals. The current study evaluated the reliability and validity of the STRESS-A among fathers and mothers (N = 1245) referred by child protective services (CPS) to receive an intervention to reduce domestic violence.
