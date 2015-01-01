|
Citation
|
Deutsch AR. Subst. Use Misuse 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Alcohol-related physical violence (ARPV) can be a causal consequence of alcohol consumption, but only for specific individuals (e.g., those predisposed to violence). Studies have not accounted for the shared etiology explaining comorbidity between alcohol use and violent behavior as a potential third-variable explanation of ARPV. The current study examined genetically-informed associations between ARPV, heavy alcohol use (HAU) and overall physical violence (OPV) in adolescence and young adulthood, by testing two proposed theories of ARPV processes (HAU causes ARPV, causal relationships depend upon OPV) and how overarching shared covariance may account for these associations.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
development; Violence; alcohol misuse; behavior genetics; twin study