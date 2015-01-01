Abstract

Justice-involved youth are at a higher risk of negative outcomes from sexual activity and alcohol use relative to their non-justice involved peers. In the current study, we tested the extent to which variability in neurocognitive response (i.e., activation in the right superior parietal lobule; rSPL) during a risky decision-making task moderated the success of a sexual risk reduction intervention. In a cluster randomized trial blocked by gender, justice-involved adolescents (N = 269) first completed a risky decision-making task during a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) session, then were assigned to an information-only control (GINFO) or sexual risk reduction intervention incorporating alcohol risk reduction content (GPI + GMET) and then re-contacted every three months for one year. Youth in the GPI + GMET intervention reported less sexual risk behavior 12 months after intervention than those in the control. Although neurocognitive activation was associated with sexual risk behavior, it did not moderate intervention outcomes. This risk-reduction intervention appears to work equally well across a range of neurocognitive responses.

