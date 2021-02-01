Abstract

BACKGROUND: Methamphetamine (METH) is associated with an elevated risk of injury and the outcomes in the elderly remain unclear. We analyzed METH's impact in elderly trauma patients.



METHODS: Retrospective analysis (2009-2018) of trauma patients at a Level I trauma center. Elderly patients were defined as age ≥55. Substance use was identified by blood alcohol test and urine drug screen. Cox proportional hazard model was used to assess patient and injury characteristics with mortality.



RESULTS: Of 15,770 patient encounters with substance use testing, 5278 (34%) were elderly. Elderly METH use quadrupled over time (2%-8%; p < 0.01). Elderly METH + patients were more likely to require surgical intervention (35% vs. 17%), mechanical ventilation (15% vs. 7%), and a longer hospitalization (6.5 vs. 3.6 days) compared with elderly substance negative. Multivariate analysis showed increasing age, ventilator use, and injury severity were associated with mortality (ps < 0.01); METH was not related to mortality.



CONCLUSION: Substance use in elderly trauma patients increased significantly. METH use in elderly trauma patients is a risk factor for significantly greater resource utilization.

Language: en